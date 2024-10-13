A recently qualified driver admitted causing an accident which left a woman seriously injured.

William Witton, 18, of Hall Close, Heacham, admitted causing injury through careless driving when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The hearing heard from Asif Akram, prosecuting, that Witton had been driving his red Ford Fiesta Finesse on High Road, Magdalen when he crashed head-on into a car coming the other way on May 28 this year.

The accident happened on a bend on High Road, Magdalen.

Mr Akram said the car had been carrying Linda Waterson as a passenger and was driven by her husband, Alan.

He said the Watersons were driving towards Saddlebow and were approaching Lynn power station on a bend. Mr Waterson had pressed his brakes to slow down but as he approached the bend a car appeared on the off-side and within seconds had hit them head-on.

The Watersons, and Witton, who had been driving the other car, were taken to hospital for treatment. Mrs Waterson had suffered a fractured wrist, a fractured sternum and a broken nose.

Mr Akram said while they were in the hospital Witton had apologised to Mr Waterson for causing the accident.

Alison Muir, defending, explained her client had finished college and was on his way to see a friend. He did not know the road, which she described as “meandering”.

Ms Muir said Witton had probably been driving at a speed higher than was suitable for the road conditions due to his inexperience – he had passed his test five months earlier. She said it was raining heavily at the time.

She said as he approached the bends he had braked but the road surface was slippery and the car had gone onto the wrong side of the road and hit the Watersons.

Ms Muir said because of the age of Witton’s Fiesta it did not have ABS brakes. If it had then the accident may not have happened.

Ms Muir said Witton was very remorseful about what happened and was terrified of coming to court, but he has a supportive family.

Witton was banned for 12 months and fined £543 with £85 costs and £217 victim surcharge.