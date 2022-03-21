A property that has a 40 year long history of infamy with residents is now up for auction for £160K.

A three bedroomed house at 18 Kent Road in Lynn, which "looks like something out of TV show Hoarders", has been posted to rightmove as "having redevelopment potential".

The auction will take place on April 7.

One social media user said: "It looks like something out of Hoarders", after pictures of the interior were posted to the property site.

Listed as key features of the property on rightmove are : "A freehold vacant three room property with redevelopment potential."

For many who have been aware of the history surrounding the Kent Road house, the repossession and sale came as a relief.

Complaints started in 1982 with West Norfolk Council contacted by despairing residents on a regular basis about that state of the property, which was visibly in disrepair.

The saga of 18 Kent Road, Lynn, has been rumbling on since the early 1980s and in spite of a High Court victory, media coverage and endless complaints, nothing changed - until last month.

Bailiffs and a locksmith turned up and notices were posted saying that the derelict property had been re-possessed.

Bob Dodds saw them arrive. He has lived in Kent Road for 35 years and his front room overlooks the dilapidated house and overgrown garden.

“I hope that finally we are going to be rid of this eyesore,” he said.

Gordon Eagle, 83, is another resident who has complained about the property and said he and fellow residents are delighted to see it re-possessed.

He said: “Maybe if it is sold and then refurbished, by next Christmas it may be a family home again after some 40 years of neglect. We just hope this sorry saga might finally be over for us.”