King's Lynn’s Highgate Infant School celebrates end of year with summer fair

By Lucy Carter
Published: 12:59, 20 July 2023

An infant school has celebrated a year of hard work by holding its annual summer fair which was described as a success.

Highgate Infant School on Gaywood Road saw a number of pupils, parents and teachers celebrate with a variety of activities from hook a duck to face painting and more.

Lynn’s Library, St John’s Ambulance and The Purfleet Trust also set up stalls at the summer fair.

Organisers of Highgate Infant School’s summer fair
Teacher at Highgate Liberty West said: “The fair went very well, we had most parents/families turn up.

“We had a tombola and a raffle, with prizes donated from Prezzo, Van Pelts, forest school, football clubs, the cinema, Corn Exchange and more.

“We also had biscuit decorating, face painting, rock painting and hook a duck.

Lots of fun had at the summer fair
Children at Highgate Infant School’s summer fair
St Johns Ambulance were at the fair, pictured is T. J Brand, Unit manager, Carron Barber (Unit Event Lead) Mark Thrower (First Aider)
Children and parents enjoying the infant schools summer fair
Highgate Infant School King's Lynn Summer Fete 2023.
Children playing hook-a-duck at Highgates summer fair
Fun had at Highgate’s summer fair
Highgate Infant School King's Lynn Summer Fete 2023.
Children enjoying Highgate’s summer fair
Highgate Infant School King's Lynn Summer Fete 2023.
Highgate Infant School’s summer fair
Children at Lynn’s Highgate Infant School
Children got their faces painted at the summer fair
Highgate Infant School’s summer fair
Children enjoyed the summer fair
Lots of fun had by children at the summer fair
Highgate’s summer fair
Highgate Infant School held a summer fair last Thursday
“The children had a lovely time and we were still going at 4pm, despite the rain.”

