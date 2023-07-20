An infant school has celebrated a year of hard work by holding its annual summer fair which was described as a success.

Highgate Infant School on Gaywood Road saw a number of pupils, parents and teachers celebrate with a variety of activities from hook a duck to face painting and more.

Lynn’s Library, St John’s Ambulance and The Purfleet Trust also set up stalls at the summer fair.

Organisers of Highgate Infant School’s summer fair

Teacher at Highgate Liberty West said: “The fair went very well, we had most parents/families turn up.

“We had a tombola and a raffle, with prizes donated from Prezzo, Van Pelts, forest school, football clubs, the cinema, Corn Exchange and more.

“We also had biscuit decorating, face painting, rock painting and hook a duck.

St Johns Ambulance were at the fair, pictured is T. J Brand, Unit manager, Carron Barber (Unit Event Lead) Mark Thrower (First Aider)

“The children had a lovely time and we were still going at 4pm, despite the rain.”