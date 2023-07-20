King's Lynn’s Highgate Infant School celebrates end of year with summer fair
An infant school has celebrated a year of hard work by holding its annual summer fair which was described as a success.
Highgate Infant School on Gaywood Road saw a number of pupils, parents and teachers celebrate with a variety of activities from hook a duck to face painting and more.
Lynn’s Library, St John’s Ambulance and The Purfleet Trust also set up stalls at the summer fair.
Teacher at Highgate Liberty West said: “The fair went very well, we had most parents/families turn up.
“We had a tombola and a raffle, with prizes donated from Prezzo, Van Pelts, forest school, football clubs, the cinema, Corn Exchange and more.
“We also had biscuit decorating, face painting, rock painting and hook a duck.
“The children had a lovely time and we were still going at 4pm, despite the rain.”