Initiative offers little lifts for King's Lynn hospital patients undergoing breast cancer treatment

A charity has teamed up with Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for an initiative to support women undergoing breast cancer treatment there.

Oa Hackett, pictured above, left, developed the idea of providing Comfort Boxes through her littlelifts charity after receiving gifts from family and friends during her own treatment for the disease.

The boxes can include soft tooth brushes, a sleeping mask, lolly moulds, a water bottle, treats, chilli flakes, creams and a plant.

Oa Hackett, Angela Holford, Consultant Dr Nicola Ainsworth and charity trustee and chair Katrina Archer Rand with the comfort boxes designed to support women undergoing breast cancer treatment

The scheme is already supporting women at three other hospitals in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Mrs Hackett said: “littlelifts has been my way of dealing with my diagnosis but it has become something really special and is touching the lives of so many women.”

Senior breast care specialist nurse Angela Holford, second left, said: “We are grateful to littlelifts to be offering the Comfort Boxes to our patients as they are going to give them such a boost.

“This is such a positive thing to be involved with.”

Also pictured are consultant Dr Nicola Ainsworth and trustee Katrina Archer Rand.

