Injunctions ban women from King’s Lynn bus station

Civil injunctions have been obtained against Laura Wenn, 27, of Blackfriars Road, and Lauren Wilson, 23, of Dobby Drive, following a county court hearing last week.

The injunctions were granted with the consent of the two women, following an assault of a male at King’s Lynn bus station on March 22.

The injunctions stipulate that the defendants must not enter Lynn bus station or surrounds or use foul or abusive language, rude or offensive hand gestures within hearing or sight of any person within the town of Lynn.

They are also ordered not to act in an aggressive or in a violent manner towards any person within the borough.

If they do any of these things they are liable to arrest.

Ian Devereux, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for Environment, said: “These injunctions are the result of partnership working with the operational partnership team.

“The kind of behaviour witnessed at the bus station will not be tolerated and we will work with our police partners and other agencies to tackle this issue.”

The injunctions will remain in force until April 26, 2020 (unless a court revokes the order early).