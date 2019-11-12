Innovation to be recognised at Mayor's Business Awards 2020

Innovation. It’s the engine of business success and now the company that has displayed the most innovation can be recognised with a reward.

The Business Innovation of the Year Award is one of 10 up for grabs at 2020 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

We need your nominations now and we know there are so many worthy companies out there so deserving of recognition.

Mayor Business Awards at the Corn Exchange 2019

The Innovation accolade, sponsored by MCP Solicitors, celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success.

This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

The other award categories, with their sponsors, including our new partner Mercedes-Benz King’s Lynn, who this week came on board to sponsor the Customer Care Award Category, are Mayor’s Business Award, sponsored by West Norfok Council, Small Business of the Year award, sponsored by Mapus-Smith Lemmon LLP; Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Brown & Co; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Carter Accommodation; King’s Lynn Champion, sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn; Customer Care, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz King’s Lynn; Independent Retailer; Leisure and Tourism and Employee of the Year, sponsored by MARS.

Launch with sponsors of the Mayor's Business Awards at King's Lynn Corn Exchange.Left to right are Sharron Marriott (Events and Sponsorship Co-ordinator Iliffe Media), Darren Arnold (Carter Accommodation), Borough Mayor Cllr Geoff Hipperson, Edward Jeffery (Brown & Co), Mark Leslie (Lynn News Editor), Jason Hall (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP),.Vicky Etheridge (Discover King's Lynn (BID)

When you’re ready to put forward your favourites, simply head to our dedicated website, www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk, to submit your nominations.

There, you will find all the details of the criteria for each category and the form through to submit entries.

Don’t hesitate – do it today.

Mayor Business Awards at the Corn Exchange

Nominations close at 2pm on Friday, November 29, with entry packs due back by noon on Monday, December 2, and the winners will be chosen by judges.

Established in 1989, by Les Daubney, the awards recognise the achievements of local businesses.

The Mayor’s Business Awards 2020, a black-tie gala dinner event that is always a big highlight of the civic and business year, will be staged at the Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, March 6.