‘Innovative’ housing plan for Hunstanton outlined

A public consultation event on plans for a new housing development in Hunstanton will take place next week.

Around 30 homes are proposed for the Sheep Field site, near the town’s Tesco store.

And the town council will host a drop-in consultation session on the plans at the town hall next Thursday, February 22, between 2 and 7pm.

Adrian Lawrence, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for housing, said: “These will predominantly be affordable, helping to meet the needs of local people who are finding it increasingly difficult to get on the housing ladder.

“Preference for these low-cost homes will be given to local people.”

“This innovative scheme also means the people who could potentially be living on this site, can get involved in the internal design of the properties as well as forming a community to design some of the external areas and to come up with arrangements for the future management of the site.

“It is a very different approach and we are looking forward to working with the local community on this project.”

Anyone interested, but who is unable to attend, should contact community housing delivery officer Anna Clarke via email to anna.clarke@north-norfolk.gov.uk.