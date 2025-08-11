An innovative scheme is making a “real difference” in tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, a police commissioner has said.

The RISE North Lynn initiative was launched last year, aiming to clear the area of criminal activity, prevent its return, and make the lives of residents better for years to come.

It has so far led to many arrests, significant drug seizures, and the removal of thousands of illicit goods from the community.

Norfolk PCC Sarah Taylor and Matthew Goakes, area director at Lovell, paid a visit to the RISE North Lynn scheme's Pizza Project

Sarah Taylor, Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, recently visited the Pizza Project at The Beacon church - a key part of the scheme.

Youth workers who are part of Norfolk County Council’s targeted youth support service run it on Friday nights for everyone between the ages of nine and 18.

Meanwhile, Lovell, a housing partner and construction company, has supported the project by providing T-shirts for staff to wear when working with young people in the area.

Ms Taylor and Matthew Goakes, area director for Lovell, visited the team in North Lynn to show appreciation for all of the work taking place.

Ms Taylor said: “I was so impressed by how engaged and enthusiastic the RISE project team were in North Lynn.

“It was so clear to see the impact the team all have on the young people who attend the Pizza Project, and from the offset it was obvious that a real and true difference is made through this type of community work.”

Last month, the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner launched its ‘Safer Norfolk’ campaign that aims to shine a light on the work that contributes to keeping the county a safe place to live, work and visit.

Ms Taylor added: “The RISE project team in North Lynn provide local young people a safe environment to socialise, bond and learn skills that they can take forward into adulthood.

“By making a really wide range of activities available, from karaoke to football and pool to a beauty bar, the young people I spoke with are really enthusiastic about the Pizza Project.

“This makes this a perfect example of the type of partnership working that is being highlighted in the ‘Safer Norfolk’ campaign.”

Mr Goakes said: “We are thrilled to have been able to support the RISE initiative in North Lynn.

“We have been working closely with West Norfolk Council in a major housing partnership for ten years this year, and supporting the local community is an important commitment from us at Lovell and as part of this partnership.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support a campaign which focuses on hearing directly from the people who live and work in North Lynn, to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the area by putting long term strategies into place.”