Inquest begins into Leverington woman’s death at King’s Lynn hospital

An inquest has heard further details about a 28-year-old woman who died at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in February of last year.

The case, which began at Lynn’s Coroner’s Court today, heard that Kirsty Tolley, of Leverington, died at the QEH on February 19.

Expert witness Dr Martin Goddard said Kirsty had epilepsy and anaemia, and post-mortem examinations internally and externally showed no indications of the cause of her death.

The inquest will resume on Tuesday, when the coroner is due to give her verdict.