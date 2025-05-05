An inquest into the death of a woman on the A47 at Lynn last year has been set.

Margarita Korolkevic died aged 49 following a collision with a van at the end of the westbound slip road coming from Saddlebow in November.

She died at the scene, with officers issuing an appeal in a bid to establish who she was which saw them release photographs of her clothing.

Margarita Korolkevic died after the collision at the Saddlebow roundabout slip road heading towards the A47. Picture: Google Maps

Several days later, she was identified.

An inquest was opened on November 27, and a recent hearing set a date of October 17 this year for the full inquest to take place.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene of Ms Korolkevic’s death, including paramedics and the air ambulance.

She was a pedestrian at the time of the incident, and the van involved was a white Renault Trucks Master.

No criminal charges are believed to have been brought against the driver, but Norfolk Police has been contacted for confirmation.