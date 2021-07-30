Inquest held into the death of King's Lynn man Lee Calton

An inquest into the death of Lee Calton who died at the age of 37 heard he left a heartbreaking note to his family and friends ahead of taking his own life.

Mr Calton, 37, was found dead at his home in King George VI Avenue on April 15 this year. He had hanged himself.

Today at the inquest held in Norwich, Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake read the note he had left.

It said: "I am sorry. I could not live with this pain any more. I love you all and will watch down on you all forever - Lee."

Mr Calton was well known to many people in West Norfolk in his capacity as a financial adviser and also as a keen follower of King's Lynn Town FC.

After his death, buildings throughout Lynn were lit up in blue-and-gold, the colours of the Linnets, candles were lit in the Saturday Market Place and a minute's applause was held before a game at The Walks.

Mrs Lake said that Mr Calton "clearly found lockdown very difficult to cope with".

Statements read to the inquest from his wife Claire said that her husband had been struggling with his mental health and had been acting in an "erratic and out-of-character" way.

He had seen his GP at the St James Medical Practice just a few days before he died and been prescribed anti-depressants.

Tom Murray, his business parter and best friend, had found the body after being called by Mrs Calton as she was worried when she found out he had not gone to work.

His statement said that he had previously seen Mr Calton at work writing in long hand, which was unusual as everything was done on the computer. He had joked whether he was writing a book and Lee had laughed.

"I don't know, but I think he was writing the letter he left," said Mr Murray.

The coroner said she was satisfied that Mr Calton had intended to take his own life. She offered her sympathy to his family and friends at their loss.

* Do not suffer alone, help is out there. If you need help or support with your mental health, contact the Samaritans on 116 123.