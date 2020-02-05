An inquest is due to open into the death of a cyclist on the A47 at Lynn last month.

James Pottle, who was 63, suffered fatal injuries when he was involved in a collision with a lorry on the eastbound carriageway, between the Saddlebow and Hardwick roundabouts, on January 24.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving in connection with the incident remains under investigation.

Police accident (15699253)

The inquest into Mr Pottle's death is scheduled to be opened and adjourned in Norwich later this morning.

