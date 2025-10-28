An inquest is set to take place in relation to a 48-year-old who died in hospital last year.

David Butler, of Mill Road in Emneth, died at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on April 5 last year.

His cause of death was listed as multi-organ failure, as well as a back sore infection.

Mr Butler was a patient at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

Other contributing factors to his death included alcohol-related liver disease, obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The pre-inquest heard that Mr Butler received treatment at the Lynn hospital for a spinal cord injury in 2021.

A pre-inquest took place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich today, where it was heard that a full inquest is set to take place on one of three days in January.

During this, evidence will most likely be heard from Mr Butler’s family, as well as staff working at the QEH.

A full inquest is listed to take place on either January 21, 22 or 23.