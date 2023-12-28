An inseparable doggy duo have spent their first Christmas in a home of their own after being found as strays together at the beginning of the year.

Chucky the Poodle Cross and Gus the Cockapoo were taken in by the RSPCA West Norfolk Branch in January this year where they were said to be afraid of everything and hated being handled, being groomed and wearing collars.

After months of work with the two, the charity saw some development but knew that for the pups to thrive, they needed a home of their own.

The pair are believed to be half-brothers. Pictures: RSPCA West Norfolk

That is when Claire and Terry Newman, who had recently lost their rescue dog Ollie the Collie, spotted – and were drawn to – the pair.

Claire said: “After we lost our beloved Ollie we had said that we would leave it six months before we considered getting a new dog. But then we both separately spotted Chucky and Gus on the website and we knew we had to go and see them - our house was just so empty without a dog in it.

“Our first meeting was interesting as Chucky just barked at me the whole time, but we made a decision that we would rehome them - as we didn’t want them to be separated as they had been through so much together.

Even though the charity knows nothing about the dogs’ backgrounds, it speculates that they were abandoned.

Reliant on each other, hating to be apart and sleeping together in a bed at night, it is thought that Gus is the older of the pair and they are possibly half brothers.

“When they came home they seemed absolutely terrified of everything, even their own reflection. We had to cover up any glossy surfaces because if they saw themselves they wouldn’t stop barking,” Claire added.

Chucky and Gus were taken in by RSPCA West Norfolk in January

“Putting on their harnesses was also a big challenge and it was weeks before Chucky had enough trust to let me pick him up.”

Now, seven months later, Chucky and Gus are unrecognisable.

Carl Saunders, general manager at the West Norfolk Branch, said: “We cannot thank Claire and Terry enough and their family for adopting them - they really have found their perfect home.”

The couple admitted that the process wasn’t easy, but the pups now have their own doggie friends and are much more social than they were.

“They came to visit us recently and we were just blown away by how far the two had come - it really was a Christmas miracle,” Carl added.