A housing company has inspired the next generation of construction workers with a council partnership.

Lovell’s operations manager, Michael Saunders, headed to King’s Lynn Academy to deliver a hands-on workshop for students who had shown interest in the industry.

The event gave an insight into the range of roles and opportunities available within the sector, from engineering to project management.

Students had the opportunity to visit Lovell’s Florence Fields development. Pictures: Lovell

It came as part of the company’s partnership with West Norfolk Council, which is celebrating its tenth year.

The next day, the same students had the opportunity to visit Lovell’s Florence Fields development - a major part of the council’s 1,000-home programme - for a site tour designed to give students an understanding of the construction.

Mr Saunders said: “It’s fantastic to see the students at King’s Lynn Academy so engaged with the possibilities a career in construction can offer.

Operations manager, Michael Saunders, led the workshop

“This is a vital industry, and we’re excited to be part of inspiring the next generation of talent.

“At Lovell, we’re committed to developing local skills and creating pathways into construction, which is more important than ever in helping to address the skills gap.”

The company’s other developments include Valentine Park, a 96-home project close to Lynnsport.

Leader of the council, Alistair Beales, added: “This is exactly what we mean when we talk about this programme delivering more than housing.

It was aimed at students who wanted to pursue careers in the construction industry

“We put a huge amount of emphasis on social value – it is built into our contract with Lovell.

“This piece of work will help to deliver that by inspiring the next generation of young people and helping them to develop the skills they need to get good jobs in our local economy.”