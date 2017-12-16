Inspection rates Norfolk Police force as ‘good’

Police in West Norfolk have been recognised for their efforts in treating people fairly and with respect in their latest inspection.

In a report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), Norfolk Constabulary was awarded a ‘good’ grading for keeping people safe and reducing crime.

The inspection looked at how the force understood the importance of treating people with fairness and respect inside and outside the organisation and how well it behaved ethically and lawfully.

Deputy chief constable Nick Dean said: “Being seen as a legitimate organisation is fundamental to policing. To encourage the public to support policing we must ensure that how we behave both inside and outside the force is ethical and fair.

“I am pleased that our hard work, which takes into account feedback and challenge, has been recognised. This report builds upon previous HMICFRS inspections in which the force’s performance was praised.”

The report says the force has a strong culture of “doing the right things”, has effective external scrutiny, and is good at ensuring the workforce behaves ethically and lawfully with its policies based on the code of ethics.

However, it said the force needs to improve on its quality and timeliness of updates to complainants, including matters of misconduct, in line with Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) statutory guidance.