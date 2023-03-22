A primary school that was rated as inadequate by Ofsted has since shown progress, inspectors have said.

Greyfriars Academy in Lynn was inspected in May and June 2022, which found there were flaws in the curriculum and pupils behavioural problems were also outlined.

Ofsted inspectors visited the school again for a monitoring visit on January 24, and a new report has indicated improvement in certain areas and stated that safeguarding at Greyfriars is now effective.

Greyfriars Academy on Hospital Walk, Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

However, the school remains inadequate despite the improvements made.

The monitoring report says: “Greyfriars Primary Academy remains inadequate and has serious weaknesses.

"Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the category of concern to be removed.”

The report stated that there have been significant changes to leadership in the school, with a new head and assistant headteacher taking up the roles.

It also says that the school has undergone a “significant culture change” where those in leadership roles are more present in day-to-day school life.

The letter, from His Majesty’s Ofsted inspector Hannah Stoten also added: “You and your team have set out to improve the way that reading is taught. Leaders and staff know that reading is an important foundation for pupils to learn successfully in other subjects.”

It goes on to say that staff are committed to putting schemes and plans into place, one of them being the introduction of a systematic phonics scheme.

Staff training has also been carried out and pupils have been assessed and placed into appropriate groups for their stage of learning since the initial report last summer.

“At the previous inspection, the design and delivery of the curriculum in other subjects was an identified area of weakness," the report adds.

“Since then, you have adopted a staged, subject-by-subject approach to strengthening the curriculum. New subject leaders are supported to take ownership of their curriculum areas. Leaders and teachers have received training in what a high-quality curriculum should look like.”

The report also states that trust and school leaders have improved the curriculum and that pupils now have more opportunity to develop their language and communication skills.

According to the regulatory board, pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were not being given enough support.

However, the monitoring inspection outlined that changes have been made so that pupils are supported well. Staff have been given more training in order to do so.

The report also says that the wellbeing of staff has improved with positive changes, as has pupils' behaviour.

Since June, the school's safeguarding capacity has increased, and all staff have received training on how to identify the signs of harm and contextual issues which may affect pupils and their families.

Meanwhile, an electronic reporting system has also been introduced.

Greyfriars Academy has been approached for comment.