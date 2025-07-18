Artist Vincent Van Gogh and design icon Vivienne Westwood were among the inspirations behind a Lynn school’s sell-out fashion show.

The 11th annual event at Springwood High saw young designers exhibit their creations, while fellow students took to the catwalk to model the outfits.

Themes included ‘Nature and Humans’ for the Year 11 GCSE students, while the BTEC students focused on ‘Nature and Sustainability’ in Year 12, and on ‘Identity’ and ‘The Bold and Unexpected’ in Year 13. There was also a staff collection on the theme of ‘Glamour’.

Some of the wow factor designs on display. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“Year 11 key items of clothing included a green bodice made out of shimmery, sheer fabric, with delicate ruffled sleeves inspired by coral reefs,” said Emma Markwell, fashion and textile course leader at Springwood, part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

“There were also two outfits inspired by human hearts and the blood system, using embroidery, red pearl beads, and laser-cut acrylic embellishments, and Oscar Isherwood’s Year 11 tailored red jacket, skirt, gloves, and red velvet train.”

Among the Year 13 students showcasing their creations, Mollie Ashby was influenced by Vivienne Westwood for her satin dress, while Charlotte McLeish showed a white satin ballet dress and Summer Hawkes drew inspiration from Van Gogh for her sculpted outfit.

An outfit from the Year 12 collection. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“The Year 13 collections were pushing the boundaries with many stunning, eye-catching creations,” said Miss Markwell.

“Several members of staff were involved in a variety of roles, including modelling, but most of the jobs to bring the show to life were covered by students.”

A total of 130 students took part from all year groups, helping with modelling, hair and makeup, front-of-house, ticket sales, promotions, designing the posters, wardrobe and fittings.

“It’s nice to see the models’ confidence and sass develop, but some of the most rewarding parts involve students learning behind-the-scenes skills and developing their work ethic,” said Miss Markwell.

More Year 13 designs. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“The unseen work put into rehearsing, promoting, and generally getting the show on the road, is hard to put into words.”

West Norfolk mayor Cllr Andy Bullen was among the 300 guests and support was also provided by Lynn’s Fent Shop.

“The fashion show has become a highlight of the school year, and is looked forward to by everyone,” added Miss Markwell.

“It encourages the students’ confidence, creativity, and self-belief, and provides work experience in a variety of roles in the production of the show.

Wow factor designs by Springwood students. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“This year, the collections had the wow factor. I am so proud of all my participants, and especially the designers. I feel like a fairy godmother at times, when seeing the students’ transformation and growth.”

Models on stage. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Inspiring designs in the staff collection. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Staff strike a pose while modelling the Glamour collection. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Some of the Year 12 designs. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Some of the Year 13 collections. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

A gown by one of the Year 13 students. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Inspiring creations from students. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Staff also had a collection entitled Glamour. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media