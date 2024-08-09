Bucket loads of fun was had by local and visiting families who took part in a traditional coastal sandcastle building competition.

Young builders took to the beach at Old Hunstanton for the lifeboat station's fun event.

More than 100 young supporters dug in for the charity which saves lives at sea. Teams had 45 minutes to show off their skills and this year's contenders included Olympic-themed entries, along with sea creatures and RNLI-inspired creations.



Judges from the Hunstanton and West Norfolk Lifeboat Guild, which organised the event, admitted they had a tough task to pick winners.



”It's a tough call,” one said as buckets and spades set to work. “It's going to be very close.”



Station mascot Stormy Stan was greeted with cheers after he hitched a ride on the beach ice cream seller’s vintage Land Rover to help hand out the prizes.



Winners in the aged two to seven and aged eight and above categories, along with second and third-placed, were awarded vouchers to spend at the RNLI station's souvenir shop.