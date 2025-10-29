As the academic year unfolds, a high school has elected new members for its councils.

Lynn’s Springwood High School has five councils that it selects students to be a part of each year - environment, student wellbeing, equality and diversity, embracing school life, and teaching and learning.

Council members involved in student wellbeing work to boost mental and physical health at Springwood, while embracing school life includes helping with clubs and inter-house competitions.

New council members at Springwood High School

The teaching and learning council evaluates what works for students in the classroom, and considers how things might be improved.

Senior assistant head teacher Rebecca Davies-Mays said: “We have 80 students across Years 7 to 13. All students were invited to apply to be part of the school council.

“They were then chosen based on their applications. Each year we open it up again to all students – some will reapply for the same council.”

New council members at Springwood High School

This year the councils are concerned with a diverse range of activities.

The environment council revealed interest in litter picking, rewilding, and beach cleans, while the equality and diversity council directs attention to promoting “sexual, ethnic, and gender inclusivity”.

The new councillors were each awarded a school council badge, and the five groups will meet regularly throughout the year to discuss what they want to achieve.

“The school council is really important,” added Mrs Davies-Mays.

New council members at Springwood High School

“It gives students a voice on key areas within the school, and enables them to have an impact, make change, and improve Springwood High School and the experience that students have whilst they are here.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Cumbley