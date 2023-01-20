Holocaust Memorial Day will be marked in Lynn on Sunday with a return to the town hall for the first time since the pandemic.

A variety of readers and groups will be attending the interfaith service, which has a theme of 'Ordinary People', at noon.

Borough Mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge will be joined by readers representing a host of organisations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, which itself is on January 27.

A ceremony at King's Lynn Town Hall marking Holocaust Memorial Day in 2020

Pupils from both St Martha’s and Greyfriars schools in Lynn will be taking part in the service, along with West Norfolk Council leader Cllr Stuart Dark, members of the local police cadets, soroptimists and representatives of the Muslim, Christian and Jewish faiths.

A council spokesman said: "This year’s theme is Ordinary People - genocide is facilitated by ordinary people who turn a blind eye or take an active part. But it’s also ordinary people who took the brave decision to be heard, or help those who needed it most.

"Also, it was ordinary people who made the decision to ignore what was happening and join the ranks of bystanders. Those persecuted during genocide are also ordinary people, but they were given no choices."

The Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at Tower Gardens in 2022

“We are all just ordinary people, but we can all become extraordinary and take the decision to challenge prejudice, stand-up to hatred or speak out against persecution," a spokesperson for the West Norfolk Jewish community said.

"The Holocaust reminds us all that it takes a few ‘ordinary’ people to start a genocide while others watch or ignore what’s happening, and we must all step out of the shadows to stop persecution in all its forms."

January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau concentration camp, and West Norfolk holds its ceremony on the Sunday before the date to enable as many people as possible to take part.

A wreath will also be laid immediately after the service at the tree planted for the first national Holocaust Memorial Day in 2001 in the Tower Gardens.

Cllr Bambridge said: “This year has the theme of Ordinary People. Some have been amazingly courageous in having a voice and standing up to genocide or helping those who needed it. Some were persecuted and some just watched it happen.

“We have a choice to do the right thing in life. It is important to hold this day in memory of the victims and the brave who fought against these terrible events and to remind us to continue to fight prejudice in all its forms and ensure such things never happen again.”

The council spokesman said the day will also provide a time to reflect and remember those who have been murdered in subsequent genocides including those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Each year thousands of activities take place around the UK to mark the date and more information about Holocaust Memorial Day can be found at the website www.hmd.org.uk.

Do you have a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk