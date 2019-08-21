King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place hosts international market
A market offering a wide range of international cuisine and products is open for business for the next six days in Lynn town centre.
Stalls offering food, art and clothing have set up in the Tuesday Market Place, with today being the first they are open for business. The market will run up to and including bank holiday Monday.
Event organiser Stuart Calder told the Lynn News: "The Tuesday Market Place is an ideal location for us as we are all grouped together in one place.
"Previously when we have visited we have been in other town centre streets so therefore the market has been quite spread out.
"We are sure that we will get plenty of trade here as we are so close to the High Street and there's lots here in one location for people to see."
There is a wide range of international cuisine available including Spanish paella, Thai noodles and curries, Italian food, crepes and gateaux, which are freshly baked every morning.
Other stalls are selling Caribbean clothing and cotton products, garden furniture and pop art.
The stallholders have travelled from around the UK to take part in the market in Lynn.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.