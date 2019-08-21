A market offering a wide range of international cuisine and products is open for business for the next six days in Lynn town centre.

Stalls offering food, art and clothing have set up in the Tuesday Market Place, with today being the first they are open for business. The market will run up to and including bank holiday Monday.

Event organiser Stuart Calder told the Lynn News: "The Tuesday Market Place is an ideal location for us as we are all grouped together in one place.

Pictured at the cakes stall is event organiser Stuart Calder with stallholder Maria Cebrian (15542262)

"Previously when we have visited we have been in other town centre streets so therefore the market has been quite spread out.

"We are sure that we will get plenty of trade here as we are so close to the High Street and there's lots here in one location for people to see."

There is a wide range of international cuisine available including Spanish paella, Thai noodles and curries, Italian food, crepes and gateaux, which are freshly baked every morning.

Traditional Thai food is on offer (15542266)

Other stalls are selling Caribbean clothing and cotton products, garden furniture and pop art.

The stallholders have travelled from around the UK to take part in the market in Lynn.