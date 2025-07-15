An “internationally recognised” tattoo artist will be coming to town after plans for a new studio were approved.

Last week, West Norfolk Council approved a planning application to convert part of an office at The Granaries, on Nelson Street in Lynn, into the studio.

The Granaries is a listed building, although the conversion will not involve any changes to its exterior.

Mikjáll Hildarson, a director of Norwich-based Icon Planning and Environmental, submitted a cover letter on behalf of applicant Ricky Lopez which said a single unit in the premises will be used on an appointment-only basis.

“The proposed use arises directly from the professional standing of the applicant, who is an internationally recognised tattoo artist,” it said.

“He is professionally sponsored by a leading tattoo ink brand and is the recipient of numerous awards, both domestically and internationally, including those presented at the prestigious London Tattoo Convention.

“The applicant’s established client base seeks bespoke, artistic work, which necessitates a studio environment more akin to an artisan workspace than a high street premises.

“The studio is not a retail-facing business, but a private, creative environment for skilled work delivered to an informed audience.”

The studio will welcome a maximum of two clients each day.

Borough council conservation officers accepted that the change of use will have no visible impact on the building as a whole.

“The proposal would keep an employment building use running and would ensure the continued use and viability of a listed building,” an officer’s report said.

“There are no proposed external changes, therefore there are no impacts on the street scene, conservation area or surrounding listed buildings.

“The proposal due to the surrounding uses would have no impact on neighbour amenity.”

The plans were officially given the go-ahead last Tuesday.