An internationally recognised tattoo artist is excited to “do his own thing” as he opens a studio in town.

Ricky Lopez is stepping away from his business partnership and going solo with his new set-up, Black Armada Tattoos, at 21D The Granaries on Nelson Street in Lynn.

His style is predominantly black and grey realism, but he is “open for anything”.

Ricky Lopez with his wife Emma and one of his children

“I enjoy tattooing, so why not do everything?” he said.

The father-of-two has worked in Lynn for 13 years, and before that, he was tattooing in Cambridge.

He decided to make the move to East Coast Ink on St James Street and eventually moved on to other studios.

Black Armada Tattoos has opened at 21d The Granaries on Nelson Street

Throughout his transitions, his wife Emma has been supporting him and says she is “so proud”.

“I work at the hospital as a midwife, and I probably have someone once a week ask me if I am Ricky Lopez’s wife just because of my tattoos,” she said.

The tattoo artist has won a number of awards for his skills, which he displays proudly in the shop, and he also has clients come from all over to see him.

“I have had people from Ireland and a guy from France came last year, and someone from Newcastle,” he added.

Ricky has been tattooing in Lynn for 13 years

“It’s just really cool.”

In addition to this, Ricky is sponsored by World Famous Tattoo Ink, as well as aftercare brand Butterluxe and tattoo supply brand Barber DTS.

Despite only opening recently, his wait list is almost booked up for the year.

Ricky has won a number of awards for his skills

Both Ricky and Emma thanked Lucy Hill, who has a permanent makeup shop on Tower Street, for giving him a space to work in while the studio was being renovated.

West Norfolk Council approved a planning application to convert an office space into the new studio earlier this month.

It said Ricky will welcome a maximum of two clients each day.