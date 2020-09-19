Intrepid King's Lynn NHS staff to take to the sky

Daredevil staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are taking matters into their own hands to raise fundraise for a Maternity Bereavement Suite.

Backed as the Lynn News’ Charity of the Year , the hospital are aiming to raise £185,000 to make the important suite a reality.

A total of 40 colleagues are taking part in a skydive, which was due to take place in July but was postponed until October 14 due to coronavirus.

A total of 40 staff will be taking part in the skydive to raise funds for a bereavement suite at Lynn's hospital. Picture: QEH

The group are aiming to raise £40,000 towards the suite through this challenge to honour the hospital’s 40th birthday.

The team consists of colleagues from all services and professions, including maternity, pharmacy, safeguarding, administrative, nursing and the executive team.

One of the skydivers is Ross Stewart, data entry and quality clerk for Women’s and Children’s.

He said: “I am mentally psyching myself up to do the most thrilling thing I have ever done!

“With the fundraising help from local businesses such as Meg’s Cakes and Lou’s Lens, colleagues, friends and family, I am certain we will raise the funds we need to make a huge contribution to the building of the much needed bereavement suite.

“This is an exciting time for all of us taking part!”

Fellow skydiver, Agnes Kaim-Kardas, who works on the delivery suite said: “I cannot express enough how important the bereavement suite is for grieving families.

“I feel privileged to be able to take part in raising money alongside all my wonderful and brave colleagues.

“I am hitting the big 40 in November so this is my way of celebrating! It’s super exciting and I’m full of hope that we can raise money with the help of the public.”

The skydive will be taking place at Chatteris in Fenland and a Just Giving page has been set up specifically for the challenge.

It states: “Having a purpose built facility will make such a positive difference to the experience of our patients who are going through their most difficult time after their loss.

“This development will help those families to spend time with their babies in a more homely environment away from the maternity suite.”

The idea of the bereavement suite is to provide a dedicated and welcoming place for families from the community who sadly lose their babies either during, or shortly after birth, and to give them the opportunity to create precious memories with their child to remember them by forever.

The national Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (Sands) has backed the campaign for a new suite.

If you are interested in visiting the Just Giving page and finding out more about the sky dive, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/qeh-skydivers .