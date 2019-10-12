Investigation into assault as King's Lynn car park cordoned off

Police are investigating an assault in King’s Lynn which took place in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, October 12).

Officers were called to the Old Cattle Market car park at 4.28am to reports of a man being assaulted.

A man, aged in his 20s, was found with serious head injuries by officers. He has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a stable condition.

Police Close off Sainsbury's Town Centre Car Park in King's Lynn, after an overnight incident taking place in the area. (19163267)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene of the incident whilst officers continue with their enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting incident number 62 of Saturday 12 October 2019.

Police Close off Sainsbury's Town Centre Car Park in King's Lynn, after an overnight incident taking place in the area. (19163271)

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.