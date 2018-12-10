Investigation into assault of man by gang of youths in centre of King's Lynn
Police are investigating an assault in the centre of King's Lynn on Sunday, December 2.
A man was attacked by a gang of youths on his way home from work at around 4.30pm.
The police confirmed they are investigating an incident in which a verbal altercation took place between the victim and a group of youths, leading to the victim being assaulted.
As a result of the assault, he sustained a sore shoulder.
The victim told the Lynn News: "Fear would be the main emotion. I've been hesitant to even leave the house, let alone go to work which is also in town.
"They have taken away my ability to feel safe within this town.
"This was not some dark alleyway. This was in the town at 4.30pm near people, shops and cameras.
"It is not the first incident that this group has caused within the town. Something has to be done about them. People should feel safe on the streets, not fearful of a group of about 20 kids.
"I was swarmed, pinned and cornered. This wasn't some coordinated attack but they knew what they were doing. Noone spoke up, and noone helped. This group dominated the area.
"The worst part was not knowing what to do back. I didn't know if I was allowed to defend myself. What could I do?
"I was worried that if I did, others may think I caused a fight or that I was doing something wrong. Either way, I felt trapped in what was happening and what I could do."
Any witnesses should call the police on 101.
