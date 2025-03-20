The Environment Agency (EA) has closed a probe into the cause of pollution flowing into a rare chalk stream, despite being confident it had found the source.

The EA has confirmed it has stopped investigating an incident near Lynn on the Gaywood River, one of only 200 such rare chalk rivers in the world.

Over a half-mile stretch for several days, oil entered the water and created a shiny sheen on the surface, east of Bawsey ruins.

Oil sheen floating in the Gaywood River. Picture: Gaywood River Revival

The episode prompted an emergency response to contain it, with environmental campaigners warning it could harm wildlife.

Locals submitted video evidence, appearing to show the source of the pollution.

At the time of the breach, 13 months ago, the EA had said experts believed they had identified “potential sources of the oil” but this has now changed.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended the Bawsey area in response to reports of oil in the watercourse made to our national incident reporting system.

“However, officers were unable to identify the source of pollution from their investigations and no further enforcement action was taken.”

In a confusing twist, the EA also said it was unable to reveal further details about the potential sources as “it is still investigating” the incident.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request, officials warned the information could have adverse effects and risk undermining future probes.

Rob Colwell, a Liberal Democrat county councillor for Gaywood South, is frustrated that the EA has failed to find the source.

“I am annoyed the EA were unable to find the source of the oil leak. The incident took place for some time last year and I am confused as to why they were unable to trace it back.

“There are still unanswered questions as to wider pollution problems in the Gaywood River catchment. These must be addressed before any restoration can be considered.

“Many residents tell me they have lost faith in the Environment Agency and their ability to properly investigate and litigate environmental issues.”

Mr Colwell added he feared the EA did not have enough resources to “properly safeguard” chalk streams like the Gaywood River.

The EA said people should contact its incident hotline – 0800 80 70 60 – if any future pollution incidents occur.