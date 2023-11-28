An investigation into the cause of a fire at one of Lynn’s biggest supermarkets is still ongoing more than two months later, officials have said.

The blaze, which caused Lynn’s Hardwick Sainsbury’s store to be evacuated and shut for around two days, took hold at 5.50pm on Saturday, September 16.

Several fire crews were called to the incident at the premises, which reopened on the afternoon of Monday, September 18.

Drone footage shows firefighters tackling the blaze at Lynn's Hardwick Sainsbury's store. Picture: the drone people

No customers or staff members were hurt during the fire.

At the time, David Copeland, group manager of the western district for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are unsure at this point of how the fire started but it did get behind the cladding which covers the Sainsbury's building, so we had to remove a lot of that material to make sure there was no concealed fire spread."

More than two months later, officials have said they are still investigating the incident.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the Lynn News: “This investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with Sainsbury’s.”