Investigation launched after 'abusive chanting' claim against King's Lynn Town

By Allister Webb
Published: 10:06, 12 May 2022
An investigation has begun following an allegation of abusive chanting made against King's Lynn Town.

The club says it has received a complaint and has appealed to fans to back the team in a "positive" way when they return to action next season.

A statement released on the club's website this morning said: "King’s Lynn Town FC can confirm they have received a written complaint about abusive chanting.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (53798781)
"The club are conducting investigations and have been in discussions with Level Playing Field [a charity which promotes the rights of disabled sports fans].

"A further update will be issued once all investigations are concluded.

"We ask our fans and the people of the town, to get behind the team in a positive, supportive manner now and when the new season begins."

The Linnets completed their National League campaign at the weekend with a 2-1 loss at Wealdstone.

