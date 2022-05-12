Investigation launched after 'abusive chanting' claim against King's Lynn Town

An investigation has begun following an allegation of abusive chanting made against King's Lynn Town.

The club says it has received a complaint and has appealed to fans to back the team in a "positive" way when they return to action next season.

A statement released on the club's website this morning said: "King’s Lynn Town FC can confirm they have received a written complaint about abusive chanting.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (53798781)

"The club are conducting investigations and have been in discussions with Level Playing Field [a charity which promotes the rights of disabled sports fans].

"A further update will be issued once all investigations are concluded.

"We ask our fans and the people of the town, to get behind the team in a positive, supportive manner now and when the new season begins."

The Linnets completed their National League campaign at the weekend with a 2-1 loss at Wealdstone.