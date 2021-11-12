An investigation is continuing today into reports of a man carrying a knife on the town's college campus.

Police say they are working to establish whether any crime was committed during an incident at the College of West Anglia complex yesterday.

But they have also denied claims made on social media that a stabbing had taken place.

The College of West Anglia (45881021)

A Norfolk Police spokesman confirmed this afternoon that officers had attended the campus in Tennyson Avenue shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday.

She said they were responding to reports of a man carrying what may have been a knife.

She added: "Police spoke to the informant at the scene, and officers are working to establish whether any criminal offence took place."

Details of the operation were later shared via the King's Lynn Police Twitter account following comments claiming there had been a stabbing at the college.

The spokesman said the post was published to "reassure the public and students that this was untrue and to explain what actually happened".