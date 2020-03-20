Investigation launched after teenage girl sexually assaulted in King's Lynn

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Lynn yesterday (Thursday, March 19).

Officers said the incident happened at about 7.40pm on the footpath/cycle path between Swan Lane and Gaywood Road in the vicinity of Strikes Bowl, when the victim, aged 14, was approached by a man who grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police(31476288)

Officers are investigating the assault and have sealed off the area while initial scene enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting incident number 336 of 19 March 2020.

Read more CrimeKings Lynn