Investigation underway to establish cause of major fire at King's Lynn shop

An investigation has begun today to establish the cause of a devastating fire that gutted a charity shop in Lynn yesterday (Thursday, October 18).

Neighbouring businesses of the Sue Ryder charity shop in High Street are also assessing the effects on their trade following the blaze that destroyed the building.

The blaze, which broke out at about 10.30am, saw nine fire appliances allocated to it at its peak.

This morning, a spokeswoman for Sue Ryder said they do not yet know the full extent of the damage costs but will be looking into ways to make up lost funds in due course.

She said: "We can confirm that the fire that broke out yesterday morning on King’s Lynn High Street started on the premises of our Sue Ryder shop, and that an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

“Thankfully all staff, volunteers and customers were evacuated from the shop and unharmed by the incident."

Money raised by their network of shops helps fund Sue Ryder’s palliative, neurological and bereavement support, she added.

"We do not yet know the full extent of the damage costs – to give an idea of the impact of a loss of sales, a month's takings at a Sue Ryder shop of this size could pay for a hospice nurse for two months," the spokeswoman said.

"We will be looking in due course into ways to make up funds lost due to the closure of our shop on King's Lynn High Street."

Neighbouring business Eatwell cafe and restaurant is closed today while surveyors check the building.

Manager Carla Johnson said it is anticipated that the cafe will remain closed over the weekend and will reopen on Monday.

She said: "I was coming back from Sainsbury's at about 10.30am and people were looking up, there was no smoke at that point, but someone said 'I think there's a fire'.

"I just thought 'I need to get everyone out, everyone needs to leave' and by the time everyone got out there was thick black smoke.

"Then we just stood outside and watched it."

Carla said she saw the windows at Sue Ryder "thumping" before they shattered.

She said it was "very frightening", especially while she was escorting an elderly lady out of the cafe.

Apart from some leaks, Carla said the building seems to be okay, but it will be checked over the next couple of days.

"It's the loss of trade yesterday and today, and over the weekend," she said. "Saturday is our best day."

Carla said a worker at the Sue Ryder shop, who had recently completed fire safety training, told her that she had attempted to use three fire extinguishers to put out the blaze when it was in its early stages, but she realised there was "no way" she was going to be able to put it out.

Nearby Goldings Public House and Rooms has had some minor smoke damage, owner Lucy Golding said.

She noticed smoke at around 10.30 on the roof of the building and said within minutes there were six foot flames coming out of the roof.

"I rang the fire service and they said there was six units on their way and that I must evacuate the neighbouring buildings," she added.

"I ran along the high street explaining that people had to leave, and I also evacuated our hotel and pub, making sure all our guests were out of our rooms."

Mrs Golding said they were evacuated for about six hours.

"It was so scary as I was told the fire could be spreading through the roof tops and all we could do was watch," she added.

"The fire services and police were amazing and took me back into Goldings and Market Bistro to check smoke levels within the building.

"We suffered smoke damage but nothing too serious that can't be cleaned and have been able to reopen both businesses today.

"Our new rooms need some attention but nothing too heartbreaking.

"We were very lucky, and so pleased no one was hurt, it was amazing how fast the fire escalated."

A notice at dental practice mydentist, also on High Street, says it is shut today due to the fire, too.