Police are reviewing CCTV following a fight at a football match in Lynn at the weekend in the hope of identifying any home fans involved.

Officers were called to the match between King's Lynn Town and Boston United on New Year's Day (Sunday), when rival fans started fighting during the second half.

Four people were arrested, with three away fans subsequently being charged with public order offences, while a fourth was given a conditional caution.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt

Nathan Stubley, 30, of Marshland Drive, Holbeach; Joseph Orrell, 32, of Mallow Gardens, Boston; and Gary Jacques, 31, of St Mary's Way, Boston, have all been charged with threatening behaviour under the public order act.

All three have been released on conditional bail to appear at Lynn Magistrates' Court on February 23.

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been given a conditional caution for being drunk and disorderly.

Lynn players celebrate taking the lead against Boston United at The Walks, where the match was stopped for a few minutes in the second half due to crowd disorder. Picture: Tim Smith

Officers are continuing to investigate the disorder and are reviewing CCTV in efforts to identify home fans involved.

They are keen to hear from anyone who may have information concerning those involved.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at Lynn Local Policing team on 101 or email Darryl.Grief@norfolk.police.uk.

Following the incident, Superintendent Wes Hornigold added: “Fighting between fans has no place in football and we will deal with incidents robustly."

Meanwhile, Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington reflected said: "It's not something you want to see, I thought it died in the 1980s to be honest with you."

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve also confirmed that some damage was caused in the away section of the ground at The Walks Stadium.

Boston United have since released a statement saying they were working with police in connection with the incident.

"There is absolutely no place at all for violence at football matches, and the club takes a zero tolerance approach in such cases," the added.

"The club will take appropriate action against the perpetrators having consulted with the Police and King’s Lynn Town.

"We will support the investigation into the incident in any way that we can."

The Linnets won the game 2-1 to move back up to second in the National League North standings.