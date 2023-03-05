A reunion is taking place for former pupils and staff who attended King’s Lynn High School for Girls.

The Old Girl’s Association (OGA) event is planned for Saturday, April 22 from 11am until 3pm at the sixth form café at Springwood School, Queensway in Lynn.

There will be a finger buffet and drinks will be provided with parking available at the school.

Veronica Woods, organiser, said: “We had a reunion in 2018 which we had planned to repeat in 2020 but then Covid thwarted our plans.

“We are also known as the Older Wiser Ladies, or OWLS as we prefer to be called.”

Former pupil Sue Corbett said:”It will be a chance to relive old times, meet former class-mates and share memories including those iconic green berets and gym knickers.”

For those interested contact Veronica Woods on 07522 783638 or email Sue at sue.oga@icloud.com

