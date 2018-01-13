Iolanthe attracts generous sponsors

West Norfolk Gilbert & Sullivan Society is grateful for the financial support of its sponsors for next month’s production of Iolanthe.

The production will take place at the Guildhall (Lynn Arts Centre) from Thursday, February 1 to Saturday, February 3 nightly at 7.30pm. There will be a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Each business has also elected to give to the charity of its choice at a performance of the show. Fentons Insurance Solutions are supporting Tapping House; Hayhow & Co. Accountancy are giving to Macmillan Cancer Support; James Morgan Trusts and Planning Ltd support Age UK; and PIL Membranes will be supporting East Anglian Air Ambulance.

To book tickets, go to https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/whats-on/music/iolanthe/

Pictured: sponsors gathered at the Lynn Arts Centre last Friday for a photoshoot. From left: Andy Lovell (Fentons), James Morgan (James Morgan Trusts and Planning), Julie Gladman (Hayhow & Co.) and G&S Society member Andrew Masterson, who will be playing Lord Mountararat. Photo: MLNF18AF01120