There is a little bit of relief for families feeling the pinch across West Norfolk – thanks to a independent retailer in North Wootton.

Roythorne and Son, based down Nursery Lane in the village, is currently offering unleaded petrol at just 165.9p per litre.

The friendly, family-run garage is just 10 minutes from Lynn town centre and is believed to be one of the cheapest prices for unleaded petrol in the county – beating the prices currently on offer at the major supermarkets in Lynn.

Roythorne and Son at North Wootton. (59211670)

Filling up your car during the past few months has been tricky for many families around the UK thanks to heavily inflated fuel prices.

The cost of fuel reached record highs at the start of July, when the average price was around 191.53p for petrol and 199.07p for diesel.

Unleaded petrol is priced at 165.9 per litre - cheaper than the major supermarkets in town (59211672)

Although the price of fuel has dropped in recent weeks, the price of filling up your vehicle remains far above what it was at the start of the year.

While fuel prices were already on the rise early in 2022, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Russia's invasion has made matters worse.