An impressive football trick, a date with another bombshell and a third recoupling - it’s been another busy few days for our Jess, and that’s without mentioning all the latest drama!

Let’s start though by picking up where we left off last time. We had seen a preview for Thursday’s Love Island, in which Jess was in tears after a confrontation with Catherine and Whitney about “whispering”.

When that episode aired, we saw them bring up Jess’s behaviour in relation to fellow islander Molly Marsh, but this upset Jess, who walked off, saying she didn’t want to talk about it.

Jess doing a ‘rainbow flick’ trick during the football challenge. Picture: ITV

While the girls resolved it pretty quickly and they moved on, Whitney’s partner Mehdi Edno said he was not impressed that she had “made Jess cry”, which Whitney disputed. Jess soon stood up for her friend to Mehdi, which prompted him to apologise and admit he had misunderstood the situation – Jess had herself confessed that she had overreacted.

Away from the drama, the islanders took part in a football-themed challenge, which saw Jess voted (by the men) as the sexiest player, after she pulled off a ‘rainbow flick’ trick... but swiftly fell to the slippery floor. The game also saw Leah Taylor kiss Jess’s partner Sammy Root, with Jess unimpressed at how receptive her partner was to this!

But things took a quick turn, as it was revealed that Jess’s reward for being voted sexiest player was to go on a date with new bombshell Scott van-der-Sluis, 22.

Jess on a date with bombshell Scott. Picture: ITV

Jess and Scott return from their date. Picture: ITV

We saw the pair get to know each other over drinks and nibbles, with Jess saying she could be a “WAG” (wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen), as Scott is a professional footballer.

On Friday’s ep, Jess returned from her date and her friends told her Sammy had been talking to Leah while she was on her date. Jess then spoke to Sammy about this, and he said although Leah was attractive, he couldn’t see it working out as he and Jess laughed much more together.

And there was a bit of a shock as Mitch also told Jess that he realised he fancied her, which she was a bit taken aback by but said she would be open to getting to know him more.

Later on, the islanders found out that the public had been voting for their favourite boy and favourite girl. While Jess was not in the bottom six, Sammy was, and with the safe contestants having to make the decision on who was to stay, Jess made the case for Sammy. André Furtado and Charlotte Sumner were dumped from the villa.

Jess and Sammy have been going through a rough time in recent days. Picture: ITV

Jess and Sammy share a kiss after he admitted his feelings to her. Picture: ITV

And on Sunday’s show, we watched as Sammy told Jess that being at risk of leaving had made him realise that he could see a future with her, and the pair enjoyed their first ‘proper’ kiss.

But Ella Thomas told Jess that she felt it was a “little bit convenient” that he had told her this after the event, as perhaps he had realised that Jess was popular with the public.

In another recoupling, Sammy once again picked Jess, but described his time with Leah as a “test”, which upset her. Jess confronted Sammy about his “disgusting” treatment of Leah, and said he hadn’t been fully honest, after which he stormed off.

Leah, Mitch, Jess and Sammy. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Jess’s mum Sarah, sister Charlie and brother Max appeared on companion show Aftersun on Sunday, who seemed to be warming to Sammy but were unsure of whether it would work.

With the preview of Monday night’s episode showing what appears to be a make-or-break conversation between the pair, is this the end, or will they put this behind them?