Debt charity tackles debt and loneliness in Lynn as part of Mental Health Awareness Week

Christians Against Poverty’s (CAP) Lynn Debt Centre has released new stats to highlight how loneliness and debt is affecting many people in the town.

CAP Lynn Debt Centre has so far supported over 154 local people in their journey out of debt and many had previously suffered with loneliness and mental health issues.

CAP’s latest data shows two in five of our clients, before coming to CAP, would go for over a week without having a meaningful conversation with anyone and before seeking free debt help, they often or always felt lonely,one in three say they previously felt they had nowhere to turn and didn’t think anyone could help them.

Hand putting coin to money staircase. (54673527)

Emily Hart, Debt Centre Manager, says, “Right now we’re meeting people on a daily basis who are feeling isolated, scared and forgotten as they struggle alone with their debts. These stats are so sad but are also the reality of the impact debt can have on people's mental health and how it can lead to them feeling lonely and shut off from the outside world.”

“Mental health awareness week 2022 is encouraging people to initiate conversations about loneliness, which I wholeheartedly agree with. Living with the kind of constant anxiety that debt creates builds deeply seated feelings of isolation and loneliness.”

A study from the Royal College of Psychiatrists found that half of all adults with a debt problem are also living with mental ill-health.

The Mental Health Foundation identifies debt as creating a considerable burden, made worse by dealing with it alone.

Victoria from Lynn found herself in debt shortly after a relationship breakdown. “It was a very lonely and frustrating time. Even though I knew in my head that lots of people must struggle with debt, I felt like I was the only one. My support worker signposted me to CAP and recommended them as she knows other people who’d received their support; working with CAP definitely gave me hope that there was light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ms Hart said: “Trying to struggle through debt by yourself can lead to other serious mental health challenges. I’d say to anyone out there, don’t suffer alone and in isolation, but get in touch today for some friendly support and see how we can help. Contact CAP on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.” You can find out more about Christians Against Poverty through their social media channels.