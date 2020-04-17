Isolating King's Lynn nurse creates fabric masks for NHS colleagues

Having been told to isolate, a Lynn nurse has created more than 170 textile masks for her frontline colleagues to use.

Charlotte Steele, who works at the Emergency Department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said she felt guilty about having to isolate at home, so decided to put her spare time to good use.

Her aunt runs a fabric shop in Attleborough, and having learnt to sew and knit at a young age, Mrs Steele has really taken her hobby to another level during the Covid-19 crisis.

Textile artist and sister at the QEH, Charlotte Steele has made 178 re-usable masks from her home studio in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Working in her textile studio, which is a converted shed at the bottom of her garden, she has created two batches of masks with 178 being created in total.

Her husband works as a paramedic and he will be dropping off the masks to the Emergency Department this week.

Mrs Steele said: “I was feeling guilty not being at work. With the nature of being a nurse, it feels a bit wrong not being there (the QEH).

“Iam not someone who does sitting still very well. I suddenly started coughing to know the risk was there, but it felt wrong to me when I was still in the video chat and seeing the other nurses.”

She said her crafting hobby has gone into “overdrive” since being in lockdown, having previously showcased her work at shows and fairs in Yorkshire and London.

The masks are 100 per cent cotton so can be put in the washing machine for re-use.

Mrs Steele said there will be two re-usable masks each for the workers in her department.

“It’s quite engrossing cutting out shapes and running them through the sewing machine. It’s normally my way of switching off after a stressful day in the Emergency Department,” Mrs Steele said.

She has already received positive feedback from her colleagues when showing them the masks on a video call.

The designs have quirky patterns to make the nurses smile, and are intended to help address any shortages.

