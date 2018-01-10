It could be you! Charities urged to join Breckland lottery scheme

Charities are being urged to sign up now in order to benefit from a new district lottery scheme which is being set up in Breckland.

District council chiefs have announced the game will be known as Our Breckland Lottery, after the idea of establishing a local scheme was backed last summer.

The authority says half of the proceeds of ticket sales will go to good causes, with a further 10 per cent going to a general fund which it will then distribute cash from as grants.

And officials are encouraging community groups to attend a registration event later this month in order to benefit from the scheme.

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council executive member for place, said: “I’d urge any local organisations looking to raise funds to check their eligibility and come along to our registration event.

“Our Breckland Lottery is a simple and innovative way for local not-for-profit groups to get much-needed support while promoting the good work they’re doing.

“It’s a particularly exciting opportunity for organisations that may not otherwise have the capacity to fundraise on their own.”

Tickets, which will be available for purchase online, will cost £1 with 50 pence from each ticket going to good causes.

Players will be able to choose which good cause they wish to support when they buy a ticket.

A fifth of the income generated from ticket sales will go into the lottery’s prize fund, with a top prize of £25,000 being offered. A further 20 per cent will go towards running costs and VAT.

A registration event will take place at the district council’s headquarters in Dereham on Wednesday, January 24, between 4 and 6pm.

Any organisations interested in attending should register by next Friday, January 19, by emailing ourbrecklandlottery @breckland.gov.uk with the name of their group and the individuals who will be attending the session.

Groups can also check their eligibility for the scheme online at www.breckland.gov.uk/ourbrecklandlottery.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on a local lottery scheme for West Norfolk after it was given the go-ahead by borough councillors in September last year.

A launch event for good causes to register to take part is currently expected to take place in the spring.