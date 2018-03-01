It could be you! District lottery game goes live in Breckland

A community lottery which aims to help community groups raise much-needed funds has gone live.

Ticket sales for the Our Breckland initiative begins today ahead of the game’s first draw later this month.

The scheme, organised by Breckland Council, provides a free online platform for charities and not-for-profit organisations to raise awareness of their work and sell tickets to benefit their cause.

Players can choose one of the registered causes to receive 50p of every £1 ticket they buy.

The remaining costs is split between the lottery prize fund, running costs and VAT and the general funding pot which Breckland will release as grants.

Breckland Council’s executive member for place, Paul Claussen said: “I’m delighted with the fantastic response we’ve had so far from local causes that are all keen to use Our Breckland Lottery to raise valuable funds.

“Nearly 70 different organisations attended our registration event in January and, to date, 40 of those have completed the registration process and are ready to sell tickets.

“A dozen other groups are currently undergoing registration and will soon join the others in selling tickets via the dedicated website.

“We’re very excited about the difference this will make to them and the lottery is a particularly exciting opportunity for organisations that may not otherwise have the capacity to fundraise on their own.”

The first draw will take place on March 31 and players stand a chance of winning up to £25,000.

Prize draws will be held weekly and tickets are only available to buy online at www.ourbrecklandlottery.co.uk.

All players who take part in the first draw will automatically stand a chance to win, a year-long Parkwood Community Leisure membership, worth £420, which can be used at any Breckland council-owned leisure centre.

Officials say there is still time for eligible organisations to register to be part of Our Breckland Lottery in time for the first draw on March 31.

Any groups wishing to take part should visit www.breckland.gov.uk/ourbrecklandlottery or email our brecklandlottery@breckland.gov.uk for further details.