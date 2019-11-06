It could be you ... really, West Norfolk falls in lucky postcode for Lottery

People living in West Norfolk fall within the ninth luckiest postcode district in the country.

In celebration of the National Lottery’s 25th birthday, organisers Camelot have revealed the top spots to buy a winning ticket.

The PE postcode has recorded the ninth highest number of winners.

Over the last 25 years, the Lottery has made 5,500 millionaires across the UK and has awarded £71 billion in prize money. Since November 1994, a staggering £40 billion has been raised for Good Causes and currently around £30M is raised every week.

Beating all other East Anglian postcodes to take the top spot for lottery millionaires since its launch 25 years ago, the latest figures confirm the PE Peterborough postcode also takes the ninth place nationally cementing its position as one of the nation’s lottery luckiest locations.

The PE postcode also takes a top 15 spot (15th) for ticketholders winning £50,000 or more.

Since the launch 98 millionaires have sported a PE postcode, almost one every three months.In total 539 top tier prizes of at least £50,000 have been banked by players in the PE postcode, averaging more than 20 a year.

Perhaps most infamously among the winners from a PE postcode (or indeed any postcode) was Michael Carroll, originally from Downham but living in Swaffham when he scooped nearly £10 million. He was quickly the subject of many lurid newspaper headlines and christened the "Lotto Lout" by national tabloids. He was last reported as working delivering coal in Scotland.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said, “The PE postcode has proved very lucky when it comes to the big wins but it’s not alone. Over the last 25 years, The National Lottery has been making amazing things happen all across the UK.

“Thanks to our National Lottery players, 565,000 Good Cause grants have been given out to projects big and small, that’s the equivalent of 200 life-changing projects in every UK postcode district making a huge impact on communities all over the country. On top of this, we have celebrated so many lucky winners who have won life-changing sums of money – here’s to another 25 years of making dreams come true.”