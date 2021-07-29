A Lynn woman was left 'angry' after the money in her account was cleared at Tesco's Hardwick petrol station.

Lindsay Abel, had just £24.90 in her account when she went to pay for £10 worth of petrol.

After checking her account she found that the entirety of her funds had been taken.

Lindsay Abel Facebook (49704065)

She said: "I was angry with Tesco, they tried to tell me it was the bank and that the money should have been reimbursed immediately but it took 15 hours.

"It felt like theft. Others I have spoken to have waited 24 hours for their money and even been charged overdraft fees.

"How are people supposed to go shopping after filling up if they don't have much money? What if their card declines it's embarrassing, how can the bank authorise this fraudulent transaction?"

Google Street Image of Hardwick Tesco Petrol Station Credit Google (49704148)

On Facebook, drivers have complained about funds being released hours and even days later.

Tesco have confirmed that they are making these changes to help customers keep an eye on their finances.

They said: "In the past, when a customer used a self-service pump to buy fuel, the exact cost would only show up against their account balance one or two days later. This could make it hard for customers to track their daily spend."

The new pay at pump charge, piloted in seven locations in the UK including Lynn, has caused issues with customers who have waited for the money to be returned or charged overdraft fees.

The scheme has been created by Visa and Mastercard to "help people keep control of their finances".

Visa said: "Our solution makes it easier for you to keep control of your finances when you pay for your petrol at the pump, however if an issue does arise, you should contact the bank that issued your card, where they should be able to assist.

"The pump will send a funds-check to your bank to reserve an amount.

This could be up to £100. This is to check that you have sufficient funds in your account to cover the cost of your fuel."

An industry insider who works for a major UK supermarket chain said: "We aren't happy about it, and we understand that not everyone has that type of money in their account all of the time, especially if they are waiting for payday or have had a hard month."

Post-pandemic many Brits have been left financially struggling after job changes, furlough and illness.