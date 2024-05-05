Magistrates were assured that it was not a ‘revenge crime against Vodafone’ when a 39-year-old kicked its shop window - causing it to smash.

Thomas Chadwick, of Burney Road in South Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday when he admitted to causing criminal damage under the value of £5,000.

At 1.30am on September 1 last year, Chadwick was captured on CCTV kicking the glass window of Vodafone on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

Chadwick smashed the window of Vodafone in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The window smashed, and the police arrived at the scene just a few seconds later, when they found Chadwick slumped in the entrance of the store.

Prosecutor Paul Brown said that Chadwick was apologetic for his actions during a police interview and said that his recollection from the night was “vague”.

In mitigation, George Sorrell explained that Chadwick had drunk more alcohol than he was used to that evening.

“He lost his common sense,” said Mr Sorrell.

“He wasn’t feeling well, he can’t explain why or how it happened.”

The window was valued at £800 to be repaired by the nationwide mobile phone company.

Chadwick was ordered to pay that amount in compensation to Vodafone and was also given a conditional discharge of six months.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs of £105.