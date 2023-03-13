An 18-year-old woman struck a police officer's genitals after being arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour during a night out.

Taiza Maxwell appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday in relation to three offences she committed during a night out on January 15.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, as well as being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Taiza Maxwell assaulted both officers on Norfolk Street, Lynn

Crown prosecutor Ruth Becker told magistrates that at around 2am on that date, a police sergeant and police constable were on duty on Norfolk Street, Lynn when the former spoke with Maxwell.

Maxwell was arguing with another female, and refused to be "moved on" when prompted by the officers. The sergeant could smell alcohol on her breath and noted that she was "unsteady" on her feet.

The defendant was arrested, which Miss Becker said prompted a "struggle" during which Maxwell struck the sergeant in the genitals - causing him to "step back and bend down".

Maxwell, of Stockwell Gate in Whaplode, Lincolnshire, then attempted to kick out again, but was restrained. However, she did manage to scratch the constable's face - with magistrates shown a photograph of the injuries he sustained.

Miss Becker said: "Perhaps not the worst injuries, but injuries nonetheless."

In a police interview following the incident, Maxwell - previously of good legal character - made full admissions to all of her offences.

She was represented by solicitor Andrew Cogan, who said to magistrates that "the situation on Norfolk Street on Friday and Saturday nights can often become quite heated".

He said Maxwell told him that there were "half a dozen" officers surrounding her during the ordeal on January 15, "all of them male and quite big".

Mr Cogan said his client had been arguing with a friend who "didn't want to go home" and had met a man she was "probably going to go off" with. Maxwell was merely asking if she was sure she wanted to do so, according to the solicitor.

"It is a shame, really, that the constables have looked at what is going on and attempted to move Miss Maxwell away from her friend," Mr Cogan said.

"She wanted to try to continue to remonstrate with her friend. Instead they form the opinion that she is a drunk and disorderly person because there is some fruity language.

"She accepts that she must have kicked out at the sergeant. She didn't aim for any particular area.

"It is not pleasant - I know from personal experience - to have your nether regions touched like that."

However, Mr Cogan did say the contact had not been forceful - and he added that a broken nail may have contributed to the constable receiving scratches.

He said that Maxwell felt "genuinely remorseful" about the incident.

Magistrates, led by Pat Isbill, opted to fine Maxwell £60 for each of the assaults, totalling £120.

She was handed no victim surcharge or legal costs, but was told to pay £150 in compensation to each of the officers.

No separate penalty was awarded for her drunk and disorderly offence, with her total owed to the court coming to £420.