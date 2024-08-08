A community shop which provides support to some of the most vulnerable people in Lynn has announced it will be offering winter care packages to the elderly after the Government’s decision to cut winter fuel payments.

Emma Brock, who runs the Fairstead Community Shop, said the Government’s decision to cut the payments is “awful” and wants to help pensioners keep warm this winter.

This comes after the announcement made by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who opted to introduce a means test for the winter fuel payments previously given to all pensioners.

Emma Brock (left) with other community shop volunteers. Picture: Ian Burt

Ahead of the colder weather, Emma and her team of volunteers at the shop have taken action since the announcement and are making care packages for the elderly which will include warm items including blankets, socks, gloves and more.

However, the shop is appealing to members of the public for help in either donating these items, which need to be new or nearly new, or helping with monetary funds to purchase these items.

Emma said: “This is what we are going to do this winter. We are making it our priority.

“I think it is awful that payments are going to be cut. These people have worked all their lives and they are being treated like this.

“It is tough enough as it is for them. This will put extra stress and worry on them.”

Emma is also calling for any keen knitters to donate blankets for the elderly to use.

The shop also has a GoFundMe page which is used to keep the shop open that offers a number of different services to those in need.

On top of making the winter care packages, Emma and volunteers have been providing low income families with free meals during the school holidays.

They also make baby boxes for expecting mothers, take families on a day trip and provide food parcels.

Items needed for winter care packages include:

Gloves

Socks

Wheat bags

Hand warmers

Blankets

Hot drink sachets

Puzzles and books