The young son of Lee Rigby has said support for a fundraiser in aid of a Lynn-based charity which marks the 10th anniversary of his dad’s death means “more than any of you would know”.

Jack Rigby, 12, has been taking on Scotty’s Little Soldiers’ May Marathon to honour his dad’s memory and has so far raised more than £47,000 for bereaved British Forces children like him.

His dad Lee was murdered on the way to his barracks on May 22, 2013,when Jack was just two years old.

Jack aged one with dad Lee Rigby on Brighton Pier. Pictures: Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Jack Rigby holds a picture of his dad Royal Fusilier Lee Rigby who was murdered in 2013

Since his dad’s death, Jack has been supported by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved military children and young people.

Jack originally set himself a target to raise £10,000 for his May Marathon challenge, which will see him take on 26.2 miles during the month of May, but after overwhelming support from the public Jack has now gathered more than £47,000.

Along with his mum Rebecca, Jack has now filmed a short video to thank everyone who has supported his fundraising.

In the video, Rebecca says: “The amount that’s been raised so far is absolutely phenomenal and I am immensely proud of Jack for everything that he is doing to raise funds and awareness for Scotty’s, and to do something positive in Lee’s name.

“May’s not an easy time for us and doing this is really helping Jack to get through this difficult period, so thank you.”

She encouraged people to continue donating and sharing the fundraiser to raise as “much awareness and funds as we can for such an amazing charity”, as she said “Scotty’s really do help”.

“They have supported Jack since 2013 and continue to do so,” Rebecca said.

Jack Rigby with mum Rebecca at BBC One's Festival of Remembrance 2022 with Scotty's Little Soldiers. Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Jack at the Buckingham Palace garden party with his mum and Prince Harry in 2017

“Let’s do what we can to show them how grateful we are and that Lee has not been forgotten, and that we can do something positive in his name. Thank you.”

And in the video, Jack adds: “Thanks. It means more than any of you would know.

“Just to know that we are helping hundreds of other bereaved children just like me in my dad’s name.

“Please, if you can, keep donating and sharing because it’s creating so much awareness as well. Thank you.”

Jack at London's National Remembrance Parade in 2022

Jack with Scotty's Little Soldiers founder, Nikki Scott

To donate to Jack’s fundraiser, go to https://scottyslittlesoldiers.enthuse.com/pf/jack-rigby.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was founded by Army widow Nikki Scott in 2010, following the death of her husband Corporal Lee Scott in Afghanistan in 2009.

Scotty’s currently has more than 600 members and provides them with access to bereavement support and development opportunities.

Services offered include access to child bereavement support, guidance to parents and carers, personal education and learning assistance (including grants), and fun activities such as holiday respite breaks and group events.

These are all designed to remind the children and young people supported by Scotty’s that they are not alone.