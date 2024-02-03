Two residents in Lynn have been fined after dumping their rubbish in public areas.

A woman, whose waste was found amongst a larger fly-tip, has paid a fine of £200 for her part in this offence.

She said during a formal interview, under caution, that she had placed a dressing table and some cardboard boxes for replacement furniture in the parking court and that others had added to it.

People have received fines after fly-tipping

A large van load of rubbish was cleared by Freebridge Community Housing, the landowner.

Earlier last month another resident decided they no longer wanted their well-used armchair and decided to dump it next to a road sign.

A video-recorded interview undertaken at her home was used as evidence of her admitting to dumping the furniture.

Working with partners at Broadland Housing Association, the resident has been charged £250 for the removal of the illegally dumped chair.

Cllr Sandra Squire, cabinet member for environment and coastal, said: “Fly-tipping is unnecessary, it causes pollution, attracts and encourages more anti-social behaviour, and will not be tolerated.

“The old dressing table, cardboard packaging, and used armchair could have gone to the tip and been disposed of for free or collected as bulky waste items and cost far less than the fines which were totally avoidable.

“Fly-tipping costs thousands of pounds for landowners or the council to clear and that is money that comes from the council tax we all pay.

“If you have waste to dispose of, it really is cheaper at the tip.”