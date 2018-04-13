It’s 20 years of success for the Safe Riders in West Norfolk

A course which aims to reduce the number of casualties on West Norfolk’s roads by educating riders is proving a success.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council are celebrating the continued success of their Safe Rider programme, which has helped more than 3,000 people over a 20-year period.

When the scheme was introduced in 1998, some 17 riders were killed on the county’s roads and a further 139 were seriously injured.

In 2017, this number reduced to six motorcyclists killed and 101 seriously injured.

Head of the Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing unit, Chief Insp Kris Barnard, said: “Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads remains a priority for us and sadly the statistics speak for themselves that each year a high percentage of those killed on our roads are motorcyclists.

“The underlying message of the workshops is that education is key, not enforcement.

“The workshops give motorcyclists greater awareness of the hazards they may face when out and about to help them become better and safer riders.”

The workshops, which comprise a two-and-a-half hour evening session and a five hour road session, run from April to October, the months when it is considered more motorcyclists take to the roads in the warmer weather.

They are aimed at fully qualified riders, either full A or A2 categories, who want to improve their skills to become better and safer riders.

Police motorcyclist Andy Lawer, from the Road Safety Camera Partnership (RSCP), said: “The majority of riders are very sensible but we see some unbelievable things with people taking very serious risks.

“In the first two months of this year we have had a significant increase in serious injuries to riders, compared to the same period last year.

“We will be out there providing a visible presence and deterrent this summer.”

Motorcyclists can also opt to take part in the Hugger’s 1:1 Skills Session, two hours of training conducted at a mutually-convenient time.

This is often taken either in addition to Safe Rider or as an alternative.

For more information about Safe Rider or Hugger’s 1:1 two hour Skills Session, both £50, riders should email roadsafety@norfolk.gov.uk or call 01603 638115.

Alternatively visit their Think! Norfolk website at www.think.norfolk.gov.uk to learn more about the schemes.